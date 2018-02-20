Bond set at $800,000 for three capital murder suspects in Holmes County

A judge in Holmes County has set a bond at $800,000 for three capital murder suspects in connection with the death of an alderwoman's son.

Andrakeious Johnson, Calvin Gibson and Dwrone Brown are accused of killing 29-year-old Brandon Cooper during an attempted robbery on Valentine's Day.

It was an attempted robbery, reportedly over drugs, that turned into a deadly shootout in the town of Lexington.

Police say the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“At 29-years-old, to lose your life to crime and drugs is just a bad situation,” said Chief Robert Kirklin.

Chief Kirklin said Brandon Cooper was on Old Tchula Road, sitting in the car with a friend when three suspects drove up and approached the car and pretended they were going to buy marijuana from the driver. The suspects and driver got into an fight and Cooper was shot and killed.

Cooper died on his mother's steps.

“The victim, Brandon Cooper, was an innocent bystander,” said Kirklin.

Kirklin adds that 90 percent of the crimes are drug related and it has to stop.

“In situations like this, we have this gun violence and drugs," said Kirklin. "It is really bad for the community.”

Cooper's neighbor, Sherri Reeves, agrees.

She now has plans to work with the police department and neighbors to help sweep drugs and crime off the streets.

“I don't know, we are having a summit starting at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria at Holmes County Central High School," said Reeves. "We want to start the conversation with the law enforcement and our community, young men and ladies, on what is going on with our young people. Why they feel like they have to resort to violence using a gun, the drug situation here in the county and how can we detour that activity.”

