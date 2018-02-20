Valve break prompts boil water notice in Utica

The town of Utica is under a boil water notice after a valve break. Source: WLBT

The town of Utica is under a boil water notice after a failure at its tank.

Nearly 900 Utica residents and water system customers lost water pressure Monday night, prompting the State Health Department to issue a boil water notice until test samples return clear.

The Hinds County town's nearly 80-year-old water system is showing its age.

Monday evening, emergency repairs were made to a primary valve at water tanks.

1,250 water customers are now under a boil water notice after being without water for two to three hours.

"One of our main valves broke between the two tanks between our elevated tank and our ground tank," said Utica Mayor Kenneth Broome. "And we had a company come in yesterday by the name of Greenbriar of Brookhaven to come in to fix the leaks."

"I'm going to get a case of water on the way back home," said Eddie Noel of Utica.

Noel is one of the Utica residents who found out about the boil water notice Tuesday morning.

"I do most of my cooking myself and this morning I was just fixing to get some water when I heard the report," said Noel. "So I put me some on, and boiled it before I did anything."

"I'm gonna be throwing out my large pitcher of Kool-Aid that I just made, pink lemonade," said Leddie Mitchell of Utica. "I have a lot of water at the house. I keep water stacked up all the time."

Bottled water was brought in for the 345 students attending Utica Elementary and Middle Schools. Crews made emergency repairs, replacing the $3,500 piece of equipment.

The Health Department urges water customers to boil their water vigorously for one minute before consuming it.

There is some good news for the town. Utica received a $431,000 grant from the Mississippi Development Authority to replace its aging water system.

Mayor Broome says that work will begin in the next couple of weeks.

