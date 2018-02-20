Legislation makes renovations possible for state universities, community colleges and agencies

Mississippi legislators are working on proposals to finance the construction and renovation of buildings for universities, community colleges and state agencies.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 3047 . It would authorize the state to issue nearly $82.6 million in bonds for projects at universities, $25 million for community colleges and $36.5 million for agencies.

The committee also passed Senate Bill 3048. It would authorize tens of millions of dollars in bonds to finance a variety of projects, including improvements to water systems.

The bills go to the full Senate for more debate. At the midpoint of the legislative session, the House is working on its own bond bills.

The state issues bonds to provide money for big-ticket items, and the bonds are paid off over several years.

