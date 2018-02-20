Brandon beats St. Martin to advance to 6A Boys 2nd Round

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The first round of the MHSAA Basketball Tournament finished up on Tuesday night. Brandon picked up their 21st win of the season. The Bulldogs beat St. Martin 65 - 46 to advance to the 6A Boys 2nd Round.
They will face Meridian on Saturday with a Big House spot on the line.
