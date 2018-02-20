Brandon beats St. Martin to advance to 6A Boys 2nd Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon beats St. Martin to advance to 6A Boys 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The first round of the MHSAA Basketball Tournament finished up on Tuesday night. Brandon picked up their 21st win of the season. The Bulldogs beat St. Martin 65 - 46 to advance to the 6A Boys 2nd Round.

They will face Meridian on Saturday with a Big House spot on the line.

