Nick Fortes hits 2 HR, drives in 6 as #9 Ole Miss beats Memphis

Press Release from Ole Miss Athletics

Behind a strong performance at the plate Tuesday from Nick Fortes and Grae Kessinger, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels downed Memphis 8-6. Fortes and Kessinger combined for seven of the team’s 13 hits, the former knocking in the team’s first six runs of the day on a pair of home runs that put the Rebels up by six in the third inning, while Kessinger etched a new career high in hits with four.

Houston Roth garnered his first career start as a Rebel, and his four innings of solid work gave the Rebels the momentum they needed to put some runs on the board. The sophomore went four complete while striking out six and gave up just two runs in his final inning of work before giving way to newcomer Austin Miller.

Miller, making his first appearance in a Rebel jersey, went two complete and recorded his first strikeout as a Rebel. Following Miller, Greer Holston and Will Stokes were called upon, each going an inning, but it took the arm of Dallas Woolfolk to close out the game. Woolfolk fended off a two-run ninth from the Tigers to earn his second save of the year.