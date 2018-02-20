JSU wins season opener, looks forward to hosting #21 MSU Wednesd - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JSU wins season opener, looks forward to hosting #21 MSU Wednesday

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State baseball opened the season in style Tuesday night. Stephen Vidal and Jesus Santana homered as the Tigers beat New Orleans 4-2.

The JSU defense shined, allowing just 4 hits on the evening.

A record crowd is expected at Bob Braddy Field Wednesday as #21 Mississippi State comes to town. First pitch is at 6:00pm.

