JSU wins season opener, looks forward to hosting #21 MSU Wednesday

Jackson State baseball opened the season in style Tuesday night. Stephen Vidal and Jesus Santana homered as the Tigers beat New Orleans 4-2.
The JSU defense shined, allowing just 4 hits on the evening.
A record crowd is expected at Bob Braddy Field Wednesday as #21 Mississippi State comes to town. First pitch is at 6:00pm.
JSU BSB: @JStateTigers Baseball Opens 2018 with 4-2 win over New Orleans... J. Santana and S. Vidal each homer for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/SqjvDrszXv— Jackson St. Sports (@JStateTigers) February 21, 2018
