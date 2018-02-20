Fans Sound off on Andy Cannizaro's Resignation

Mississippi State's head baseball coach, Andy Cannizaro, is officially out of a job in Starkville, but he leaves his post in an odd way. The coach was poised to have a successful season this year but resigned on Tuesday, Feb. 20th for having improper relations with a former State student, while being married.

Fans all over Jackson have their opinions and they are mixed. Fans like Alexis Bryan, who works at College Corner in Ridgeland, feels like the coach should have set a better example for his team.

"I mean these are young men; these are guys who look up to him and take example from how he is and how he lives his life. I just don't think it was very ethical of him to do that especially if he has a family," said Bryan. "He should have seen the bigger picture. That's uncalled for from a coach or even a man in his position."

But what about the team? They lose their coach, a man who's made the team better over the year, and has them in position to get to the College World Series. Doug Colson of Mississippi Sports This Morning radio show feels like the team can get over this hump.

"I think with the all the positives that are happening to this program right now; the new stadium, the growing success, they will be fine down the line," said Colson. "There's a lot of good things happening in Starkville, and the teams will reflect that."

