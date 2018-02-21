13 Southern Miss loses lead, falls at #17 South Alabama

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

South Alabama scored four times in the eighth to rally for a 10-9 non-conference victory over Southern Miss Tuesday night at Eddie Stanky Field.

Luke Reynolds paced the Golden Eagles (3-1) with three hits including two solo home runs in taking the team lead with three, while Hunter Slater, Gabe Montenegro and LeeMarcus Boyd added two hits apiece.

In the fateful eighth frame, USA (4-1) scored once on an RBI single, twice on sacrifice flies and on a bases loaded walk to take their only lead in the game at 10-8.

The visitors had jumped out to an 8-3 over the first four and half innings of the game, but managed just one more run the rest of the way on a Reynolds solo blast to open the ninth.

The Jaguars, who took advantage of seven Golden Eagle pitchers, scored three times in both the fourth and sixth innings and then added a four spot in the eighth to take the lead for good.

The Jaguars took advantage of a key Southern Miss error in the sixth on a throw from Storme Cooper at second to Boyd at short which led to three unearned runs.

Keller Bradford, the sixth Southern Miss pitcher, allowed two runs on two hits over a third of inning to suffer the loss and fall to 0-1.

JoJo Baker gave up a run on two hits over 1/3 of an inning to collect the win and improve to 1-0, while Lambert came in to retire the final three batters and get his second save of the year.

The two teams combined to leave 31 bases runners in the game that took 4 hours, 6 minutes to complete.

The Golden Eagles return to action on the road this weekend when they travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, to play in the SFA Tournament. Southern Miss takes on South Dakota State, Friday, at 3 p.m., UT Arlington, Saturday at 11 a.m., and against the host Lumberjacks, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m.

