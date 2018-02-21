Coming up on WLBT: AG Hood makes two major announcements

We'll have live reports of two major announcements Attorney General Jim Hood will make involving millions coming to the state and the latest in the Chris Epps case.
Authorities are searching for a missing man from Louisville. We'll show you his picture and share more details at the top of the hour.
News of a top sporting official's resignation is still rocking fans in Starkville. We'll have the latest on the departure of Andy Cannizaro.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>