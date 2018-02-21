Student arrested after making false threats to Pearl high school

A student was arrested after making false threats to Pearl high school.

Overnight, Pearl police investigators arrested a student who admitted that he lied about hearing another student say that student was going to carry out a shooting today at the school.

That post went viral, smearing the other student's name on social media. The threats created an uproar within the community and the school system over something that wasn't true.

The student that was arrested is now at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center and the school district will be taking appropriate action at their discretion.

According to Lt. Brian McGairty, this threat was a lie told against another student. No credible threats were made.

