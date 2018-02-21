Police investigating after woman stabbed in west Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a stabbing in west Jackson.

Initial reports are that a female was injured with a sharp object by her boyfriend.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, shortly after 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a home and found a 41-year-old woman suffering from several injuries.

The woman told officers that she was fighting with her 52-year-old boyfriend, when he began striking her with a sharp object.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to Jackson police, the suspect is still at large.

