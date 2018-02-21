Imagine Dragons new tour to make stop in Brandon

Imagine Dragons announced Wednesday they'll be performing at the new Brandon Amphitheater. Source: Eliot Lee Hazel

Another big name act is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater, which is scheduled to be completed by April.

Imagine Dragons has announced they are coming to the new facility on July 8 as part of their Evolve Tour, with special guest Grace Vanderwaal from "America's Got Talent".

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster and by phone at 800-745-3000 on March 3.

Fans can register now until Sunday, February 25, at 2 p.m. for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which will allow them to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, February 27, before the general public.

