Four suspects arrested in connection with Clinton, Bolton gas station robberies

Clinton police have made four arrests in the connection of several gas station armed robberies in the Clinton and Bolton areas.

Barak Patton is being held on $1.25 million bond, Javien Palmer is being held on $750,000 bond, Robert Kelly is being held on $500,000 bond and Roderick Carter is being held on $1 million bond. Each of the suspects is from Clinton.

At approximately 8 p.m. on January 1, a masked black male entered the Clinton Gas located at 410 U.S. Highway 80 East armed with a black pump action shotgun. The suspect struck the clerk with the shotgun and stole the cash from the register and a pack of cigarettes. The suspect fled on foot behind the gas station.

At approximately 9 p.m. on February 2, the same suspect entered the Shell Gas Station located at 1419 East Northside Drive in Clinton, armed with a black handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at both clerks and stole the cash from the registers. He was observed on video footage getting into a silver sedan.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the suspects were responsible for the February 9 armed robbery of the Shell Gas Station, the January 30 armed robbery of Clinton Gas and the February 3 robbery of the L & K Grocery Store located at 103 Madison Street in Bolton.

Both firearms used during the robberies have been recovered.

