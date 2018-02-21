Grenada woman pleads guilty to cocaine and meth conspiracy

30-year-old Tambra Brown of Grenada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

During the investigation of a drug conspiracy ring, DEA agents learned that Brown was involved in transporting narcotics from Texas to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. At least three cooperating sources identified Brown in a photo lineup and provided information about her participation in the conspiracy.

According to the sources, Brown would travel from Grenada to Houston, Texas, where she would pick up the methamphetamine, cocaine or large amounts of money and travel to the Gulf Coast. During another individual’s arrest, agents located 90% pure methamphetamine that was involved in the conspiracy.

A Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment against Brown on August 7, 2017 and she was arrested in Grenada the following day.

Brown will be sentenced on May 17 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

