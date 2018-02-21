Alcorn State guard A.J. Mosby named SWAC Basketball Player of the Week

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has recognized Alcorn State’s A.J. Mosby as the SWAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his outstanding performance during week 15 of the regular season.

This is the first time that Mosby has captured the award this season.

A.J. Mosby

Alcorn State

SR ¦6-3¦ G ¦Cartersville, Ga.

Senior A.J. Mosby averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the weekend at games at Alabama A&M and Alabama State. He started it off with a 20-point outing to lead the Braves to an 80-60 victory at AAMU. It was Alcorn’s third win a row as Mosby was 9-of-15 from the field and pulled down seven rebounds.

He followed it up with an 18-point performance Monday at Alabama State. Mosby, who leads the conference in free throw percentage (.917), was 8-for-9 at the line over the two games. He’s scored at least 18 points in four consecutive games.

In conference only games, Mosby ranks eighth in points per game (16.5), fifth in assists (3.5), first in free throw percentage (.917), eighth in steals per game (1.3), second in 3-point percentage (.433), tied for ninth in 3-pointers made per game (1.9), fourth in assist to turnover ratio (1.6), ninth in defensive rebounds per game (4.1) and sixth in minutes per game (34.3).