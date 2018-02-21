U.S. Marshal's searching for man wanted for armed robbery

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force is looking for Jamory Smith who is wanted for armed robbery of an individual.

Smith is a six-foot black man weighing 156 pounds with a history of simple assault charges.

Anyone with information that leads to his arrest will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this case contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or submit a tip online. You can also submit a tip on your mobile device or computer by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.