Mississippi Commissioner of Higher Education announces his retirement

Dr. Glenn Boyce announced his plan to retire as Mississippi's Commissioner of Higher Education at the end of the current fiscal year. Dr. Boyce was named Commissioner on April 17, 2015.

"It has been a blessing to spend my life as an educator and looking back on it, I would not have traded my chosen field for any other. The experience of working with and beside wonderful people to help students fulfill their dreams through education has given me an extremely rewarding career," said Dr. Boyce. "After 37 years, it is finally time to pursue the dreams my wife and I put on hold while building careers and raising a family."

Dr. Boyce previously served as Associate Commissioner of Academic Affairs for the Institutions of Higher Learning. He joined IHL after serving as President of Holmes Community College.

Dr. Boyce will serve as Commissioner until June 30, 2018. The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning will discuss the next steps in the search for the next Commissioner soon.

