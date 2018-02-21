Supplemental feeding ban extended after disease found in white-tailed deer

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has extended the supplemental feeding ban in six counties after Chronic Wasting Disease was found in a white-tailed deer.

It is now unlawful to establish new mineral sites, mineral blocks, salt blocks or licks and to add supplements to existing mineral sites.

The CWD management zone includes Claiborne, Hinds, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties.

The intent of the supplemental feeding ban is to minimize the concentration of white-tailed deer in small, centralized locations to reduce the potential for spreading the disease.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease click here or call 601-432-2400.

