JPD identifies man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting

Jackson police have identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend as 37-year-old Lee Edward Bonner.

Bonner was shot near the intersection of Deer Park and Dalton Street last week.

A second suspect who fired at officers is still at large.

Police were in the area investigating possible drug activity on Wednesday, February 21 when they came into contact with two men, one who ran from them. Officers chased both suspects to a nearby abandoned house where one got away and the other produced a handgun and fired at police.

They returned fire, striking the suspect. His handgun was recovered and was later determined to be a stolen firearm.

