Possibility of severe storms Wednesday night

Warmer weather is bringing the threat of stormy weather into the metro Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, especially farther north and west. A front will slide into the region and stall north and west of the Natchez Trace.

Behind the front, expect occasional rain tonight and much cooler temperatures. For areas south and east of the front, expect warm and humid weather to continue.

The severe threat will be closest to the Mississippi River where there remains the potential for all severe weather variables. Gusty wind and heavy rain are likely elsewhere.

This weather pattern will ease up a little Thursday through Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

What to know ahead of severe weather:

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

If you have a question about how to program your weather radio, click here.

