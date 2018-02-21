Possibility of severe storms Wednesday night

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
A massage parlor owner was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons on Tuesday.More >>
The Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the Levelland Intermediate School after a note was found inside the building indicating a bomb was going to go off. Chief Garcia says the note saying a bomb was going to go off at 3 p.m. was found in one of the boys' bathrooms. No explosions happened at 3 p.m. but the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is en route to sweep the school.More >>
