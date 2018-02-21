School threats under investigation by Mississippi Homeland Security

On a day when thousands of people converged on Florida's Capitol to urge legislators to pass tougher gun laws, we are getting word that Mississippi law enforcement agencies backed by Homeland Security are investigating multiple reports of school threats.

These investigations surround school threats called in or posted on social media are on the rise.

Homeland Security's Lead active shooter investigator says each threat comes under the scrutiny of multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI.

"We have to treat all of them like they are serious, so we have to look at every single one of them. and we have to track them down, figure out where they came from and try to make sure nobody is going to get hurt or injured," said Jim Brinson. "So we do have an increase of this stuff after we have a major incident."

Nearly half a dozen threats statewide are now under active investigation said Homeland Security director Mike McKee Wednesday. Suspects have been developed.

The penalty can carry a 10-year prison sentence.

