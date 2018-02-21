Trooper school prepares cadets for active shooters

Cadets at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy are just weeks away from graduating, but what they are training for this week is something instructors say they didn't have to practice 20 years ago.

"Training has evolved into these type of situations today with active shooters," said MHP Captain Johnny Poulos. "Law Enforcement Officers play a huge role, now, as do troopers. There are so many components in dealing with enforcement."

In rural parts of the state, troopers could be the first to arrive on an active shooter scene should one occur and that's why Capt. Poulos believes this training is necessary. He says cadets are learning how to enter a building where the threat is taking place, communicate with fellow officers and agencies, all while trying to defuse a potentially deadly threat

"The training is ongoing and that training will continue even when they become troopers," added Capt. Poulos. "We have in service, every year to bring the troopers in to let them know the current events, the situations that they might encounter."



Captain Poulos says cadets will also learn how to communicate with School Districts and learn their plans for active shooting events.

