Ridgeland police searching for man wanted for credit card fraud

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Unidentified suspect wanted for credit card fraud. Source: Ridgeland Police Department
Suspect made purchases at numerous Ridgeland businesses. Source: Ridgeland Police Department
Surveillance footage of unidentified suspect wanted in Ridgeland. Source: Ridgeland Police Department
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ridgeland Police are searching for a man wanted for credit card fraud.

The unidentified male suspect made fraudulent purchases at multiple Ridgeland businesses on January 31.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or Sergeant Brett Bertucci at 601-856-2121 or by email.

