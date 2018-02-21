Ridgeland police searching for man wanted for credit card fraud

Surveillance footage of unidentified suspect wanted in Ridgeland. Source: Ridgeland Police Department

Ridgeland Police are searching for a man wanted for credit card fraud.

The unidentified male suspect made fraudulent purchases at multiple Ridgeland businesses on January 31.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or Sergeant Brett Bertucci at 601-856-2121 or by email.

