Major road repairs coming to Ridgeland

The city of Ridgeland will start to see some major street improvements soon. Several streets will receive pavement repairs followed by resurfacing. With so many upcoming road projects, one lane will be kept open at all times to keep traffic moving.

The following roads will be receiving repairs:

Sunnybrook Road repairs are expected to start on Wednesday, February 21, and will take approximately 7 to 10 days to complete. One lane at a time will be open for repairs between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. All lanes will be reopened to traffic at the end of each workday. Flaggers will be present at 4 p.m. to direct traffic flow in the open lane.

West Jackson Street will be resurfaced by MDOT from Highway 51 to Sunnybrook Road. Repairs will begin sometime between February 20 and 23 and are expected to be complete at the end of March. One lane will be closed and two lanes to be open for travel. Through lanes will be shifted to the center lane while repairs are being made in the outside lanes.

County Line Road will be resurfaced from Ridgewood Road to Wheatley starting the first week of March and expected to be complete at the end of May. Lane shifts and closures will be present while repairs are being made. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes while outside lanes are being resurfaced. Traffic will shift to the outside lanes once they are complete and the inside lanes are closed for resurfacing.

Northpark Drive will be resurfaced from Pear Orchard Road to Lake Harbour Drive starting the first week of March. Repairs will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

East Lake Harbour Drive will be repaired from Northpark Drive to Breakers Lane with an expected start date of March 5 and ending in July. Lane shifts and closures will be present while repairs are being made.

You are advised to be careful driving in these areas and expect slower travel times. Seeking alternate routes where possible.

If you have any questions about the projects you can call the Public Works Department at 601-853-2027.

