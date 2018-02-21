Renovations to Smith Park nearing completion

Renovations to Smith Park in Downtown Jackson are nearing completion. Ben Allen, president of Downtown Jackson Partners said the park is expected to reopen in April.

Allen said renovations to the park initially began about 10 years ago.

“The last update was in 1972 and things have changed,” said Allen. “We had a very expensive water feature there that no longer worked, it was nasty, and we wanted to open it up.”

Renovations to the park began with the help of the City of Jackson, Downtown Jackson Partners, Friends of Smith Park and other organizations. For the last 3 months, the area around the park has been fenced, to keep the public away from any potential dangers while renovations are underway.

Allen said updating Smith Park, one of the oldest parks in the country, could bring a breath of fresh air to Downtown Jackson.

“If you look at all successful cities they have greenspace, places for people to take their dogs, to throw their frisbee and have picnics,” added Allen. “Greenspace is the number one thing in all city revitalization, people want an urban lifestyle and part of that is a beautiful, usable, city park.”

Renovations have been completed in 3 phases which included the removal of dead trees and berms.

When the renovations are complete, Allen said there will be plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy including a food truck festival, movie screenings, and free concerts.

Once opened, Allen said regulations will be enforced at the park.

“Everyone is going to be welcome to the park, but we can’t have people illegally camping out there,” added Allen. “We can’t have groups showing up without permits that are having fish frys. You can’t do that if you have to have a permit.”

