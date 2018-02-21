Remembering the life and legacy of Billy Graham

The Reverend Billy Graham was known as "America's Pastor" and ministered to millions of people across the world. He passed away Wednesday morning at his home in North Carolina, at the age 99.

Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott worked for Billy Graham as U.S. DIRECTOR FOR THE Lausanne Committee for World Evangelization from 1985 to 1989. As he was planning events to bring together evangelicals from around the world, he had a two-hour one-on-one meeting with Graham where the reverend asked to pray for him.



"I'm bowing my head, sitting on the couch," described Dr. Parrott. "And it starts to get muffled. And I look up and he's stretched out on the floor praying with an earnestness that was remarkable.And that was Billy. It wasn't for show."



Of course, those personal encounters with Graham weren’t the norm. Even still, millions heard him at crusades.



"He'd speak in front of crowds but people felt like he was talking to them," added Parrott. "And it was a remarkable gift."



Graham held crusades in Jackson in 1952 and 1975. Bishop Ronnie Crudup remembers attending.



"It was like nothing I'd ever been a part of before," said Crudup. "It just really spoke to me that, you know, this is a little touch of heaven. This is what it's supposed to be about. That in Christ Jesus, everything else is secondary."



That's why the news of Graham's death is bittersweet for Crudup.



"You've not heard me say we lost Dr. Graham," noted Crudup. "You only lose those things you don't know where they are. We know where he is. He's in Heaven."



Dr. Samuel L. Thompson started preaching when he was 16 and admits he often watched Graham for ideas and inspiration.



"He was human just like everybody else," Thompson said. "But yet God had something in him and God used him greatly. He can do the same thing for us. But I really don't think we'll find another one like him, not during my lifetime."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.