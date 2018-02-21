Jackson Police investigate an officer-involved shooting

A man is fighting for his life after being shot by Jackson Police. The officer-involved shooting happened on Deer Park Street.

“They gave him several commands to drop the weapons, but he did not comply with officers,” said Sgt. Roderick Holmes.

Sgt. Holmes says Jackson police shot a man twice after they say he not only ignored police commands but also pulled out a gun and fired shots at them first.

“The officers then returned fire," said Holmes. We know there were several officers in the area. I don't have how an exact count of how many officers fired or how many shots were fired for that matter.”

Sgt. Holmes believes it all started when narcotics officers were in the area investigating suspicious drug activity. As they approached two men on Deer Park Street, the men began to run away.

That's when a chase started. According to investigators, the man that reportedly fired the shots at officers was using a stolen handgun and he is also a convicted felon.

“There was a second suspect," added Holmes. Officers were able to come in contact with him. he was able to flee the area. Right now, he's still at large. We don't have an identity at this point.”

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Jackson this year. Last month, a woman was killed after police say she tried to run over officers with her car.

