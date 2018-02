Simpson Academy among several area teams advancing in MAIS State Basketball Tournament

The MAIS State Basketball Tournament continued Wednesday with matchups in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Simpson Academy was one of several area teams to advance. The Lady Cougars and Cougars beat Washington in the 4A Division 2 Quarterfinals.

MAIS State Basketball Tournament

Oak Forest 65, Jackson Prep 49 (4A D1 Boys)

Parklane 63, PCS 42 (4A D1 Boys)

Jackson Prep 37, PCS 26 (4A D1 Girls)

Parklane 52, Oak Forest 37 (4A D1 Girls)

Simpson Academy 44, Washington 43 (4A D2 Boys)

Simpson Academy 56, Washington 37 (4A D2 Girls)

Hillcrest Christian 70, Lee Academy 47 (3A Boys)

Riverfield 58, Canton Academy 43 (3A Boys)

Leake Academy 69, ACCS 43 (3A Girls)

Brookhaven Academy 62, Tri-County 32 (2A Boys)

Clinton Christian 70, Manchester Academy 31 (2A Boys)

Brookhaven Academy 47, Carroll Academy 39 (2A Girls)