21 Mississippi State routs Jackson State 12-1 in first game under Gary Henderson

We had to wait through a 75 minute rain delay in order to see history at Tiger World. #21 Mississippi State became the first SEC baseball opponent to play a game at Jackson State. Gary Henderson made his debut as Bulldogs head coach after a tumultuous 48 hours.
It would be a victorious one.
Hunter Vansau had a solo homer in the 4th, Tanner Poole added a three-run blast in the 5th as MSU beat JSU 12-1.
The Bulldogs snap a three game skid, the Tigers split their 2 games played in 2 days in 2 different cities.
