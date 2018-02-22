WLBT Sports Extra: Gary Henderson and Jake Mangum comment on coaching change, first win of 2018

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Late Wednesday night was the first chance to hear from Mississippi State players since Andy Cannizaro resigned as head coach. We also had a chance to hear from interim head coach Gary Henderson.
His debut was a successful one as the #21 Bulldogs beat Jackson State 12-1.
WLBT SPORTS EXTRA: Here's some comments from Mississippi State interim head coach Gary Henderson and OF Jake Mangum after tonight's 12-1 win over Jackson State.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 22, 2018
First chance to hear from MSU after Cannizaro coaching change
Highlights here: https://t.co/LqcXHc39aL pic.twitter.com/RHBgPwfEZD
