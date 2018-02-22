WLBT Sports Extra: Gary Henderson and Jake Mangum comment on coa - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

WLBT Sports Extra: Gary Henderson and Jake Mangum comment on coaching change, first win of 2018

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Late Wednesday night was the first chance to hear from Mississippi State players since Andy Cannizaro resigned as head coach. We also had a chance to hear from interim head coach Gary Henderson.

His debut was a successful one as the #21 Bulldogs beat Jackson State 12-1.

ttps://twitter.com/BrandonBulldogs/status/965606010562994176 Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
 
Powered by Frankly