Home catches fire in Wesson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
WESSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home caught fire in Wesson early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 2:08 a.m. on Tyson Road.

Wesson and Smyrna volunteer fire crews responded to help. 

Thankfully, nobody was at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

