64-year-old shot at Vicksburg restaurant in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Vicksburg restaurant Tuesday.

On Wednesday, around 9:06 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to The Klondyke Restaurant on North Washington Street in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene police learned one person had been shot and transported to Merritt Health River Region Medical Center by private vehicle.

Witness told police there was a fight that broke out in the restaurant and led out onto the parking lot.

Once outside one person pulled a gun and shot 64-year-old Billy Joe Harrison. He sustained one gunshot wound to the chest. Mr. Harrison was listed in stable but critical condition.

Vicksburg Police have one person detained in this shooting. The shooting is still under investigation.

The Klondyke Restaurant will remain open, but the after-hours lounge will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.