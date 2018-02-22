Pike County officers looking for family of man found dead inside his home

Pike County officials are seeking the relatives of a man found dead in his home last weekend.



Authorities say Charles Markase was found dead Friday afternoon after a mail carrier reported mail and newspapers piling up at his house in McComb.



Pike County Coroner Percy Pittman said Markase had been dead for about three weeks, apparently of natural causes, before McComb police officers found him.



Markase, in his late 60s or early 70s, moved to McComb from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Pittman says Markase reportedly has siblings, some in the New Orleans area and some in Texas, but he doesn't know how to contact them.



Anyone with contact information for his family should call 601-810-3993 or 601-249-1770.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)