Five student face charges across state after making threats to school

From Lawrence County High School to Wesson Attendance Center, Law Enforcement Officers have been busy investigating shooting and bomb threats.

In a video captured by a parent, you can see 2 of 3 juveniles are taken out of Topeka High School. This after the Sheriff's Department confirms the teens could be responsible for a number of threats made at their school within the last few days.

"How do you know when it's a real threat and when it's a joke?" MSNewsNow asked Chief Executive Officer at Canopy Children's Solution Dr. John Damon.

"I think you have to take every threat seriously and then run the string out from there," said Dr. Damon. "I mean sit down and have that one on one confidential, private conversation, with people that they trust, and rally around that person to get to the truth."

Dr. Damon says these spikes in threats can occur as those who feel lonely or bullied become inspired to inflict the same pain that they've been feeling.

"Those who have taken violent acts you'll hear them proclaim, 'I am, I am going to get back at all of these people who have rejected me and I'll show them," added Dr. Damon. "I'll have the last word here' and it comes out of a place of hurt and rejection and a sense of disconnect for what they were made for in a relationship."

Dr. Damon says one in every five children suffer from a mental health disorder and, of those that do, only 20% receive help so it's vital to stay active in your child's life noting any significant changes in mood or behavior.

