New teams in 2018 for Corey Dickerson and Jarrod Dyson

The Magnolia State is cooking this week on the MLB Hot Stove. 2017 MLB All-Star Corey Dickerson was traded Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates GM Neal Huntington on the acquisition of @MCoreyDickerson pic.twitter.com/SyAQwrF5DG— Pirates (@Pirates) February 22, 2018
The Brookhaven Academy alum hit .282 in 2017 with a a career high 27 HR and 62 RBI.
McComb native Jarrod Dyson signed a 2 year, $7.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Dyson is playing for his 3rd team in 3 seasons. The 2015 World Series champion stole 30 bases in 2016 with the Royals, 28 with the Mariners in 2017.
#ThatsWhatSpeedDo is already fitting in in the desert
Newest D-back Jarrod Dyson chats after his first day of #DbacksSpring workouts. https://t.co/W4HXfvuLG4— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 20, 2018
