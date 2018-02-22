New teams in 2018 for Corey Dickerson and Jarrod Dyson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New teams in 2018 for Corey Dickerson and Jarrod Dyson

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: USA Today Sports Source: USA Today Sports
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks Source: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Magnolia State is cooking this week on the MLB Hot Stove. 2017 MLB All-Star Corey Dickerson was traded Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brookhaven Academy alum hit .282 in 2017 with a a career high 27 HR and 62 RBI.

McComb native Jarrod Dyson signed a 2 year, $7.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Dyson is playing for his 3rd team in 3 seasons. The 2015 World Series champion stole 30 bases in 2016 with the Royals, 28 with the Mariners in 2017.

#ThatsWhatSpeedDo is already fitting in in the desert

ttps://twitter.com/BrandonBulldogs/status/965606010562994176 Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly