Corrections officer at East Mississippi Correctional Facility arrested on marijuana charges

An officer at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana. During a routine search of vehicles on Friday, the facility’s Correctional Emergency Response Team along with the K-9 unit discovered 1.2 ounces of marijuana inside a water bottle in the suspect’s car.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department subsequently arrested the 28-year-old officer and booked her into the Lauderdale County Jail. The officer, who has worked at the facility since November 2017, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

