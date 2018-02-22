UPDATE: Corrections officer at East Mississippi Correctional Facility arrested on marijuana charges

Cortensia Wilson has been arrested on marijuana possession charges. WLBT: Lauderdale County Detention Facility

28-year-old Cortensia Wilson has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana.

The facility’s Correctional Emergency Response Team along with the K-9 unit discovered 1.2 ounces of marijuana inside a water bottle in Wilson's car during a routine search of vehicles on Friday.

She was subsequently arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the county Jail.

Wilson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

