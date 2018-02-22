Brown Bottling and Walton Elementary students to face off in a multiplication challenge

The Brown Bottling Group, adopt-a-school partners with Walton Elementary School, will challenge fourth-grade students in the 9th annual “Are You Smarter than Mountain Dew?” multiplication challenge.

The challenge is scheduled for Friday, February 23 at 9 a.m. in the Walton Elementary auditorium, located at 3200 Bailey Avenue.

The challenge aims to get students excited about math and help them study before statewide testing. The school-wide assembly allows the top math students from the fourth-grade classes to compete against Brown Bottling Group employees in a fast-paced multiplication battle.

Walton’s fourth-grade team will be competing for their eighth consecutive win over the Brown Bottling Group team.

“We find this is a great way to get students fired up about math, and the students take the competition very seriously,” said Mountain Dew’s adopt-a-school coordinator Marilyn Williams. “It’s a win-win for all involved, and the atmosphere in the auditorium is electric with the younger students cheering on the 4th graders.”

Brown Bottling Group is located in Ridgeland and partners with PepsiCo and Dr. Pepper to offer a diverse portfolio of products including but not limited to Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, Starbucks, Lipton, Canada Dry, Muscle Milk and Aquafina.

