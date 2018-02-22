Locals speak on gun control debate

People are chiming in on the gun control debate across the country after the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Two-Gun Tactical firing range owner John White says although semi-automatic rifles are sold in his store, his focus is on providing customers with self-defense firearms. He believes preventing more school shootings starts with parenting and better school security.

"I'm a big believer in arming our teachers as long as they are educated on how to react, how to carry," said White.

Customers here must go through a background check, which some believe need to be strengthened nationwide.

"The FBI had been tipped off to this apparent crazy guy yet they did nothing so if we want to talk about what could prevent a situation like that I think the first line is when the FBI receives a tip like that they should investigate it," said firearms attorney Stephen Stamboulieh.

Sally Kaufmann, who is taking a firearms training class, believes more laws could be made to keep rifles out of the hands of young, unstable people.

"I feel like there needs to be some legislation or something to address these issues because it's the grey area a lot of times and there could be more done," said Kaufmann.

There are differing opinions on age limits for rifles, magazine stocks size and bump stocks, but they are all part of the discussion as Mississippians and those across the country mourn and react to another deadly school shooting.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.