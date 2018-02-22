Brandon man arrested on child pornography charge

A 37-year-old man from Brandon was arrested Thursday after being charged with one count of child exploitation for possessing child pornography, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Robert Donald Ehrhardt III was arrested at his home following an investigation of suspicious online activity. He was booked into the Rankin County jail awaiting his initial appearance. If convicted, Ehrhardt faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

This case was investigated by Wayne Lynch with the Mississippi Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

