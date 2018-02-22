Southern Miss baseball will host UT Martin in three game series this weekend

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that the baseball program will play host to UT Martin in a three-game baseball series this weekend.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) will play a single game at 2 p.m., at Pete Taylor Park, Friday, while then playing host to a doubleheader at 11 a.m., Saturday.

Southern Miss initially scheduled to travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, for a tournament at Stephen F. Austin, but rain forced cancellation of that event.

Season ticket holders with an email on file will have tickets emailed to them this evening. For those season ticket holders that do not receive an email, they can report to the Pete Taylor Park box office beginning two hours prior to first pitch each day. Single game tickets for the previously unscheduled home baseball series will be $5 per person.