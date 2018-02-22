Two Jackson schools under boil water notice

Due to the recent loss in water pressure from a water main repair, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following:

1300-1899] Hattiesburg Street; 39204

Isable Elementary School 1716 Isable Street

Jim Hill HS 2185 Coach Fred Harris Street

THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS APPROXIMATELY 5 CONNECTIONS ON OUR DRINKING WATER SYSTEM.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one

minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or

drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

