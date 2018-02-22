Public works crews provide relief to stranded West Jackson neighbors

There is relief for residents of Wallace Street and Willie Avenue in West Jackson after being stranded due to unfinished road repairs.

The road looked more like a river Wednesday, but now those problems have been washed away. Residents are happy about the improvements in the area compared to how things were looking in the area less than 24 hours ago.

“It was real bad. They left a hole all across the street,” said resident Carthy Beard.

Three on your side was flooded with phone calls Wednesday from folks on Wallace Street and Willie Avenue claiming they couldn’t get to their homes because the road was washed out.

You couldn’t drive across it. That is what I was complaining about. That is my wife’s car, l left down there,” added Beard.

The neighbors are blaming public works. They say a city crew started replacing an old pipe, but took super long breaks, and never finished the work. Later that evening when it rained, it left a big mess.

Three on your Side contacted Public Works Director Robert Miller about the problem and Thursday they were out finishing their repair work.

Miller said crews were actually installing a new cross drain to help prevent flooding and had planned to complete the 2nd phase of the project today, and the area washed out due to flash flood rain Wednesday. He also apologized and said crews were to return last night to make sure the residents and emergency vehicles could travel through the area.

“I know they have a hard job to do but they can prepare for people to come through even if it is not finished,” said Beard.

Other residents say they understand there will be inconveniences when dealing with road repairs and they’re just pleased the job is done

“It is long overdue and I am just glad they finally fixed it. I don’t have any complaints," said a resident.

