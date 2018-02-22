Three arrested for multiple crimes at Castlewoods Country Club

Rankin County Sheriff's deputies have arrested one adult and two juveniles in connection with a series of crimes dating back to this year's Super Bowl weekend, starting on February 2.

The Castlewoods Country Club (CCC) has been hit with multiple crimes. The driving range Picker was stolen and left abandoned on the course. It was recovered the next day and brought back to the driving range only to be stolen Super Bowl night.

Unfortunately, the Yamaha Picker was not recovered that night but was found a week later in a wooded area behind Arundel Drive where it had been intentionally burned beyond use.

Sunday, February 18 around 5:00 a.m., two masked individuals broke into the Castlewoods Tennis Center and stole numerous items of small value. Those items included energy bars, Gatorade, and cash from the register. No high-value items were left unsecured that could have been stolen.

Monday, February 19 around 8:30 p.m., the same two individuals once again, allegedly, broke into the Tennis Center and stole more items from the Pro Center. This time they stole the entire cash register drawer, which held no cash, a “Mississippi Tennis” sweatshirt and some tools from the racket repair room. Based on their movement and their attempt to cover their faces, the two individuals knew there was a surveillance system in the Center.

Around 9:38, the same two individuals are captured on surveillance at the Country Club trying to gain access through a rear door. Their attempt to make entry activated the alarm triggering notification of one of the owners. The owner was on scene within minutes and the two criminals fled across the golf course.

Based on surveillance evidence, CCC employees were able to provide investigators with several persons of interest. Investigators made contact with each of those persons and began to narrow the list of persons.

Thursday, February 22, Investigators brought eighteen-year-old Tyler Shaun Sullivan in for more questioning. Sullivan was caught in a couple of different lies. When confronted with his lies, Sullivan's entire story began to unravel.

Sullivan confessed to the two burglaries at the Tennis Center and the one attempted burglary at the clubhouse. Knowing he was not on video stealing the Picker, he continued to deny any knowledge or involvement in that crime.

An Investigator then confronted Sullivan with some evidence left on the scene and, with wide open eyes, Sullivan confessed to taking the Picker both times and eventually setting the Picker on fire.

Sullivan then confessed the second individual captured on video was a fifteen-year-old co-conspirator who assisted in the entire crime spree. Investigators contacted that juvenile’s mother, who brought him to the Sheriff’s Department.

The fifteen-year-old was questioned as to his involvement and provided a full confession. He also indicated there was a third co-conspirator in the attempted theft of the Picker and the subsequent theft and destruction of the Picker. That individual is a seventeen-year-old.

Sullivan is being held without bond in the Rankin County Jail for two counts for business burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of third-degree arson, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sullivan will be held without bond until his initial appearance before County Court Judge Kent McDaniel. Both juvenile co-conspirators have been taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center and will be seen by County Court Judge Tom Broome.

