State Supreme Court will not reconsider appeals of two death row inmates

The State Supreme Court is refusing to reconsider appeals by two inmates on death row.

Forty-seven-year-old Curtis Giovanni Flowers was convicted in 1996 for shooting four people to death at a Winona furniture store. He was convicted and sentenced to death in three trials, but those were overturned. Jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the fourth and fifth trials.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court told state justices to review the case. The state court ruled against Flowers in November 2017 and Thursday reaffirmed that ruling.

The court is also refusing to reconsider the appeal of 32-year-old Terry Pitchford. He was convicted of capital murder in 2006 in Grenada and sentenced to death. Pitchford argues he never had a pre-trial competency hearing and only got one 9 years after his conviction.

