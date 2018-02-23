Pearl River beats Co-Lin to win MACJC South Division title

We had a JUCO showdown Thursday night in Wesson.

Pearl River beat Co-Lin 79-75 to win the MACJC South Division Title. The Wildcats will be the #1 seed, Wolfpack #2 seed in next week's state tournament.

MACJC Scoreboard

Pearl River 79, Co-Lin 75 (M)

Co-Lin 53, Pearl River 46 (W)

Hinds 87, East Central 79 (M)

Hinds 71, East Central 53 (W)

Holmes 89, East Mississippi 58 (M)

Holmes 80, East Mississippi 57 (W)

Gulf Coast 100, Southwest 96 (M)

Southwest 64, Gulf Coast 62 (W)