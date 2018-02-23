FIRST ALERT: Stormy periods ahead; severe threat this weekend

A stormy weather pattern enters the region as we head into the weekend ahead - with the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms by late Saturday into early Sunday.



For Friday; a warm front will make progress northward through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a chance for showers and storms back to the region. Most of these storms will be below severe-limits; though a strong storm with gusty winds can't be ruled out. Most of these storms will subside by 10 PM Friday.



Saturday itself will be generally quiet - expect variably cloudy skies with a few hit and miss storms through the afternoon hours. It'll be after sunset we'll need to have a heightened awareness to the possibility of strong to severe storms as a squall line is expected to move through during the overnight hours.



The line of storms is expected to move across the Mississippi River by 9 - 11 PM Saturday; move closer to the metro by 12 - 2 AM Sunday; move to southeast Mississippi by 5 - 7 AM Sunday.



The main threat with the storms will come from strong winds; but hail and spin-up tornadoes along the line will be possible as well. With this being an overnight threat, make sure your weather radios are turned on and ready to go; also have our First Alert Weather app that will also alert you if a warning is issued for your area.



Storms will end Sunday morning but off and on showers will continue through Sunday as the front hangs up over the area - we'll turn much drier and brighter into Monday.



