MS Dept. of Health confirms second pediatric flu death - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MS Dept. of Health confirms second pediatric flu death

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second confirmed flu death for the 2017-2018 season. 

The death happened in someone from central Mississippi and the victim was younger than 18.

Including this death, there have been a total of 18 pediatric deaths related to the flu in Mississippi since flu deaths became reportable in 2008-2009 season. 

Nationwide, there have been 84 total pediatric flu deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information on flu, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/flu. Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

