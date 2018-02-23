4 illegal aliens, 1 pretending to be police officer arrested in Leake County

ICE conducted an operation with the Leake County Sheriff's Office and arrested four illegal aliens on Thursday. The suspects were all living on Pleasant Hill Road and have been taken into custody.

24-year old Manuel Cadenas-Pardo now faces felony charges. He was driving a dark gray Charger with a blue light in the windshield, a siren, a dash camera and was also in possession of a police badge, a law enforcement type gun belt and a shirt with "POLICE" written on it. He has been deported three times already.

19-year old Juan A. Custodio was riding with Cadenas-Pardo.

49-year-old Laura Pardo Palma lived with Cadenas-Pardo and was in possession of a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 38-year-old Elvia Ledezma Gonzalez had an AK-47 in her truck. Both women will now face felony charges for being in possession of these weapons.

