Super Bowl Champion Fletcher Cox honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Super Bowl Champion and Mississippi native Fletcher Cox was honored at the Mississippi State Capitol on Friday.

Several members of the Mississippi House tweeted about Cox's visit, praising him for inspiring fellow Mississippians and representing the state in the biggest football game of the year.

We are proud to have #HailState Fletcher Cox @fcoxx_91 in the house today #msleg pic.twitter.com/BbEJnfU2s9 — Rep Tom Miles (@reptommiles) February 23, 2018

Cox was born and raised in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where he was a star on the Yazoo City High School football team and went on to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was selected 12th overall in 2012 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles and helped lead the team to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

