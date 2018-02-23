Super Bowl Champion Fletcher Cox honored at Mississippi State Ca - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Super Bowl Champion Fletcher Cox honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Super Bowl Champion and Mississippi native Fletcher Cox was honored at the Mississippi State Capitol on Friday. 

Several members of the Mississippi House tweeted about Cox's visit, praising him for inspiring fellow Mississippians and representing the state in the biggest football game of the year. 

Yazoo City & MSU alum Fletcher Cox is a Super Bowl champion

Cox was born and raised in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where he was a star on the Yazoo City High School football team and went on to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was selected 12th overall in 2012 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles and helped lead the team to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

