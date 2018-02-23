Super Bowl Champion Fletcher Cox honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>